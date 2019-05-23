Grant for Disaster Response in Ohio awarded

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday approved Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG) funding up to $8,828,533, with $2,942,844 released initially, for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Included to receive assistance under the grant are Gallia and Meigs counties.

The funding assists with the assessment of workforce needs in response to record-breaking rainfall that caused extreme flooding and embankment failures, along with extensive damage to critical roads and culverts. Severe storms battered Ohio from February 5 through 13, 2019, affecting nearly one third of the state.

“Ohio endured severe rain and flooding,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “The U.S. Department of Labor’s dislocated worker grants will help the affected areas of Ohio’s workforce to get back to work.”

“This grant will provide Ohioans impacted by the February flooding access to training and employment opportunities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Hard-working communities were impacted by this flooding and we want to ensure they receive every opportunity to get back on their feet.”

Ohio received a major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on April 8, 2019, which allows the state to request DWG funding to assess workforce needs in 20 counties declared eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. The state proposes that 13 of those counties receive assistance under this grant: Athens, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

Information submitted by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Gallia, Meigs included