Bossard to launch summer programs

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library is gearing up for it’s summer reading programs and its September introduction of an interactive exhibit focused on NASA.

“We’re proud to present our annual summer reading program,” said Bossard Director Debbie Saunders. “This year’s theme is ‘A Universe of Stories’ with the programming focused on space-related themes, space exploration.”

The signup for summer reading begins June 3 and teens can begin checking out books that can count towards prizes for reaching levels of reading.

June 1 will be the Bossard Library book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Teen Summer Club will begin June 4 with movie day at 2 p.m. to watch Ready Player One. It will hold different sessions though the summer.

On June 10 at 10 a.m., Mr. Puppet returns to the library as he has times before. The program is for all ages. A mobile exotic petting zoo, the Barker Farm, will also visit the library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 13.

On June 19, Tom Sparough, the Space Painter, will visit Bossard at 11 a.m. Sparough “paints space” as he calls it while juggling and keynoting programs for discussion with visitors about life.

Mr. C with “Learning Science is Fun” will visit Bossard June 20 at 2 p.m. According to learningscienceisfun.com, “Mister C is Ohio’s Lead PBS Digital Innovator for 2016 and works closely with PBS and other entities to provide educational programming for students.”

Bossard will hold its Space Camp June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. During the day, the Drake Planetarium’s inflatable Explorer Dome will be brought into the library’s Atrium. Magic Mirror will hold space-themed photographs in the Switzer Room. Magician and juggler Tony Steinbach will have a show from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and again at 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the Riverside Room, presenting his “Unexpected Flying Objects” program. The Cincinnati Museum Center will have tents in the staff parking lot of Bossard allowing for visitors to take part in science experiments and a program to operate a remote control space shuttle. The event is free an open to the public with a special guest anticipated to be announced later.

Bossard’s Space Camp partnered with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center for the camp.

The library will also play host to Space: A Journey to Our Future from September, 2019, into January 5, 2020. The exhibit is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in collaboration with NASA.

“We would like to hopefully continue doing exhibits like this,” said Saunders earlier in the year. “We felt that ‘Bodies Revealed’ was a new and exciting thing for our patrons and we offered entrance free to the public. The public supports us with their tax dollars and we want to give them something they might not normally get to see. These kinds of exhibits in other places might be a long drive or expensive admission. We think this will be a big draw to Gallia for the tri-state area, both for education and fun.”

In September 2016, Bossard was the first library in the world to feature the Bodies Revealed exhibit, which showcases real human bodies preserved through a process that allows visitors to see both organs and bodies with tissue in the open. The exhibition drew thousands to Gallia County, some of those being medical professionals, students and curious members of the public.

Space: A Journey to Our Future will reportedly allow for visitors to have the opportunity to touch lunar rocks, get up-close views of artifacts from NASA programs as well as explore what is expected to be a lunar base camp with a walk-through space habitat.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

