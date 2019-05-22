Memorial Day Parade set for Monday

GALLIPOLIS — Plans have been finalized for the upcoming Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade held on Monday, May 27.

Organized by the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission, all veteran service organizations, businesses, foundations and other community support groups are invited to participate in the parade. Individuals or groups interested in participating in the Memorial Day Parade are asked to contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than this Friday, May 24. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at City Park at approximately 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Dan Faulkner who presently holds the office of State Senior Vice Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Ohio.

Faulkner joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1991 after returning from Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and became a life member of the VFW in 1996. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 2003 retiring as a lieutenant colonel. During his career he served in a variety of assignments to include combat aircrew in the E-3A AWACS, and EF-111A, base operations, acquisition, logistics, intelligence, and command and staff. Upon retirement from the active duty Air Force, Faulkner continued his government service beginning in 2003 as a Division Chief in Air Force Material Command. He has been married to his wife Carol for 39 years and they have two children and two grandchildren.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_Tribune-2.jpg