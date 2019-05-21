Posted on by

Scenes from ‘The Siege


A child reenactor participating in the running of the Gauntlet in the Indian Village following the outdoor drama of the Siege of Fort Randolph in Point Pleasant on Saturday.

Fort Randolph opened its doors on Saturday to the public and they were taken back to the 18th century.


Pictured are Native American reenactors during the outdoor drama.


Native American reenactors in action, walking to battle.


The visitors at Fort Randolph on Saturday were able to see the reenactors perform various skits.


A reenactor cooking a meal 18th Century style.


Visitors were able to see demonstrations about frontier life skills in the Fort.


A young frontiersman reenactor being chased by a Native American reenactor.


