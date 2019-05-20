GIL runners recognized

Gallipolis in Lights held its Electric Walk and Run Saturday evening with roughly 280 participants, according to event results published by tristateracer.com. Nathaniel Abbott of Gallipolis finished first for the men overall with a time of 17:54.5. Emma Clary of Crown City finished first for the women with an overall time of 24:40.8.

