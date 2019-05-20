Marianne B. Campbell selected for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging will induct Marianne B. Campbell, of Gallipolis, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Thursday, May 30.

Campbell is among 12 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. The honorees will be recognized by their peers, the Ohio General Assembly, Governor Mike DeWine and members of his cabinet, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and leaders from Ohio’s aging network.

“Older Ohioans’ diversity, values, insight, and experiences throughout their lives have helped to shape their communities,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “Through her careers in broadcasting and health care, coupled with volunteer service, Ms. Campbell has earned the respect of others as a leader and mentor.”

Campbell helped launched Gallipolis’ WJEH-AM, the longest running radio station in the region, still on the air nearly 70 years later. She was the first woman to be elected president of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters. At one time, she advised seven radio stations and five television stations across the country. After a 22-year career in broadcasting, she became community services director for the Holzer Medical Center, where she drove efforts to raise funds and grow the hospital. After retiring from the hospital, she started volunteering at the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Improvement Corporation, where she still contributes her time. In 2005, she launched “Talk of the Town” on WJEH, a program airing three times a week that shines the spotlight on individuals and organizations in her community.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor Ohioans age 60 and older for achievements and contributions to others, the roles they play in their communities, state and nation, and for what they do to promote productive and enjoyable lives. Their stories are compelling and represent lifetimes of dedication, ingenuity, perseverance, kindness and compassion. This year’s inductees range in age from 70 to 92. Campbell’s addition brings the total number of hall of fame members to 486.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Aging.

The Ohio Department of Aging will induct Marianne B. Campbell, of Gallipolis, pictured, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.21-Marianne.jpg The Ohio Department of Aging will induct Marianne B. Campbell, of Gallipolis, pictured, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus. Courtesy