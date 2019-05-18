ATV pursuit results in arrest

BIDWELL — An ATV pursuit on Clark Chapel Road resulted in the arrest of a Vinton man Friday.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced that on May 17, 2019, in the evening hours, a deputy conducting a routine traffic stop observed the suspect, Lacey W. Wolford, 34, at a residence nearby.

Knowing Wolford had several active warrants for his arrest, the deputy approached the residence in an attempt to take him into custody. However, Wolford fled the area on a four-wheeler that fit the description of one that had been reportedly stolen earlier. Wolford led the deputy who was in pursuit, out Clark Chapel Road and attempted to elude him by going off road. Wolford’s rolled the ATV in a field adjacent to Clark Chapel Road and was taken into custody.

“Mr. Wolford is no stranger to the law,” said Champlin. “Wolford has an extensive criminal history that includes charges of: Disorderly Conduct, Complicity, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Domestic Violence, Violation of a Protection Order, Obstruction of Official Business, Assault, Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence, Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Drug Abuse, Driving Under Suspension, Contempt of Court, Aggravated Menacing, Robbery, Intimidating a Witness, Obstructing Justice and Hit Skip. We can now add, Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, Possession of Narcotics and Criminal Damaging to his criminal resume. Further charges are pending with consultation of Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office. There is no good ending for you when you choose to run from the law.”

Wolford https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_Wolford.jpg Wolford