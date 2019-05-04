South Gallia receives $430K grant

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia High School recently was approved for a roughly $430,000 grant from the Ohio School Quality Improvement grant program to assist focus schools in hitting target improvement areas.

According to South Gallia Principal Bray Shamblin, the school has selected three evidence-based strategies to address the needs of school-level staff, educational needs of students and will bring in parents together to mentor one another and students for educational success.

The school has selected a reading apprenticeship strategy, which is a family of high school programs designed to improve student literacy by integrating metacognitive strategy instruction into content areas, especially science and social studies. All variations include extensive reading, collaborative “sense-making,” said Shamblin, and teach skills like prediction making, summarization, graphic organization and clarification.

The school is also implementing the use of ALEKS, a web-based, computer-assisted instructional approach that utilizes artificial intelligence to provide students with one-on-one instruction and assessment at their level and pace of learning, including periodic reassessment to ensure that topics learned are also retained.

The school will also continue its use of the Leader-In-Me program, an evidence-based, comprehensive school improvement model meant to integrate effective practices throughout a school by teaching leadership in all students, creating a culture of empowerment and aligning systems to drive results in academics.