Gallia prays to ‘love one another’

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia residents and officials gathered on the Gallia Courthouse stairsteps Thursday for the annual recognition of the National Day of Prayer.

Gallia Board of Commissioners Vice President Harold Montgomery welcomed visitors and read a proclamation recognizing the day. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Commissioner David Smith and Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren led the Lord’s Prayer.

An introduction was given and brief message by Pastor John O’Brien of River City Fellowship Church in Gallipolis.

“I appreciate our local government embracing a day of prayer instead of just tolerating it,” said O’Brien. “We are blessed in Gallia County and in that blessing comes a great responsibility to enter into this prayer today as realizing that prayer works and God is alive today and active and moves in behalf of the prayers of his people. This isn’t just a nice thing we did today. We’re praying that the hand of the Lord will move and act.”

“There’s very clear scriptural evidence that God looks for a group pf people,” continued O’Brien. “Sometimes, there is just one. There are many more represented here today than just one. God looks for a group that is willing to stand and petition and pray to him in faith to see things happen. There is something about this that I want to encourage you as we pray, this is not just something that makes us feel better. We are asking the hand of God to move. He’s still on the throne and runs the governments and is active and powerful.”

“We can come into the prayer time with confidence and boldness and we can believe that the prayers we pray and anticipate and see the Lord will intervene in major problems,” said O’Brien. “The theme verse for this year is John 13:34 which says ‘Love one another. Just as I have loved you.’ The next verse says ‘By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.’ I would encourage all the believers here, sometimes it’s not about what you know, it’s about how you love. It’s about getting into the pit with people and loving them.”

Songs were led by Rick Jackson on guitar and pastors were invited to join O’Brien to pray for ongoing concerns across the nation and locally. Heath Jenkins of Vinton Baptist Church prayed as well as Jamie Sisson of Fellowship of Faith Church, John Jackson of New Life Lutheran Church, Ron Bynum of Rodney Pike Church of God and Ray Kane of Grace United Methodist Church. A closing prayer was given by Kevin Dennis of Vinton Baptist Church and Field of Hope.

