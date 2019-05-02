April Grand Jury indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in April and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Tabetha L. M. Call, 31, of Bidwell, one count of Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree; and two counts of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, felonies of the second-degree. Daniel A. Crittendon, 38, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Matthew A. Ward, 23, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Robert L. Bergman, III, 24, of Brookville, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of LSD, a felony of the fifth-degree. Nathan W. Randolph, 38, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jennings L. Reynolds, 57, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jennifer L. Waggoner, 37, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Justin C. Roberts, 24, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Joshua L. George, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. David G. Hammack, 20, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree. ericho A. B. Kanniard, 23, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree. Nelson Jones, 38, of Crown City, four counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Christopher A. Smith, 30, of Pleasant Plain, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree.

James Oiler, 38, of Jackson, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. James M. Kirker, 51, one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the third-degree. Michael B. Myers, 53, one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the third-degree. Andrew L. Williams, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Johnny R. Coughenour, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Tosha D. Payne, 23, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jeremy A. Griffith, 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth-degree. Robert E. Mannon, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Jeremy L. Buck, 39, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Lisa A. Brewer, 47, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Christina L. Lawson, 49, of Rio Grande, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Charles L. R. Cordell, 32, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Thomas A. Polcyn, 37, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Nathan L. Burnem, 36, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Missey R. Priddy, 36, of Byesville, two counts of Burglary, felonies of the second-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

