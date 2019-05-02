OVI checkpoint to be held Friday

GALLIA COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced recently that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Gallia County Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant dollars, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 369 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 404 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lt. Barry Call, commander of the Gallipolis Patrol Post. “State troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning. Look to Gallipolis Daily Tribune social media for the announcement.

