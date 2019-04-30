‘Hope for Tomorrow’ detox unit opens

POINT PLEASANT — While countless people struggle with addiction, waiting for beds to open in detox units hours from home, at least 10 beds are now available in Point Pleasant.

The Hope for Tomorrow detox inpatient unit is located within the New Life Clinic, which also offers outpatient, addiction treatment options, north of Point Pleasant, along Ohio River Road. The entire facility was a former nursing home which underwent remodeling back in 2017.

Todd Bowen, CEO and founder of New Life Clinics, has said his clinics (there are multiple locations in West Virginia) try to take a holistic approach to treating addiction, using medications with the eventual goal of dosing the patient down and off of it, as well as providing counseling services. This is the first inpatient detox unit for his organization. The unit has 10 beds though the facility has the chance to offer 62 beds, total. Bowen had applied for grant funding to refurbish the entire unit, but didn’t receive that funding. Disappointed but undeterred, he said he completed the 10-bed unit and if he has to add one bed at at time until he reaches his goal, he will keep moving forward.

“Opening this facility gives us the opportunity to do the right care ourselves…we’re not asking for grants, I’ll have 60 beds in here if it’s the last thing I do,” Bowen said. “We’re putting a dent in this nasty cycle but sometimes the long road is the only one that’s available and we’ll take it. It still gets us to the same spot.”

A year in the making, the rooms at Hope for Tomorrow are equipped with personal bathrooms and decorated to resemble more of a home-away-from-home, than a clinical, hospital room atmosphere. However, clients in the unit will be supervised by a physician for medical treatment and undergo counseling. Bowen said in seven to 10 days (the typical duration of a stay), a client will be free of all substances. Then, a long-term treatment plan will be established through New Life Clinics.

Bowen and the New Life Clinics, promote a vivitrol regimen, along with counseling with the goal of getting the client completely off substances. Vivitrol is a described as a non-addictive, once-monthly treatment to prevent relapse in opioid dependent patients when used with counseling following detoxification. It is said to block opioid receptors in the brain while a patient works with the psychological aspects of counseling. It is administered by injection.

Though New Life Clinics also have clients on suboxone, Bowen said the goal is to dose down the client and eventually off that drug, so that the client isn’t trading one addiction for another.

Currently, the Point Pleasant location has around 14 employees, with the potential to grow that to 40 total positions if funding for the remainder of the inpatient unit can be found. The facility’s behavioral health license from the state of West Virginia is effective, May 1.

Bowen spoke about his current employees being difference makers with a “genuine” desire to see clients succeed and he added, clients know if the care they receive is sincere.

“You’re not hired here unless you really care,” he said.

Bowen said he feels the treatment plans at New Life Clinics can be a model for the rest of the country to help combat addiction.

“We’re hearing things are getting better,” he said. “I’m asking our government…show me where?”

An open house was held for the Hope for Tomorrow detox unit on Tuesday, attended by local residents, officials and representatives from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office. The open house was catered by Brad Deal Catering.

The New Life Clinic in Point Pleasant has been open since 2017.

“This is about a transformation in your head,” Bowen said about the treatment options at the facility.

New Life Clinic is located at 3471 Ohio River Road, Point Pleasant. Call 1-877-NEW-LIFE for more information.

