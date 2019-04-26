‘The Good News Edition’ in today’s newspaper

OHIO VALLEY — Inside today’s newspaper is Ohio Valley Publishing’s largest, annual special edition – “Community Pride and Progress” featuring stories focused only on “The Good News” from Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties.

In a time of bad news, sad news and yes, even fake news, it’s refreshing to hear good news. At 40 pages, this special supplement to our local newspapers, dubbed “The Good News Edition” has 23 original stories meant to uplift and shine a light on what is going right here in our readership area. Also included are countless informational stories featuring local supporters of not only this project but of their communities.

“Though our readers expect us to print all the news, in this edition, we focus on nothing but ‘good news’ and the good deeds being done by those who call this area ‘home,’” Beth Sergent, editor of Ohio Valley Publishing said. “We hope our readers will see the upside of life here in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties, as we tell the stories of those who work behind the scenes to lend a helping hand on both sides of the river.”

The entire staff at Ohio Valley Publishing extends a thank you to the individuals and organizations which shared their stories with us for this special edition, and thank you to our advertisers who support our efforts each and every year on this project.

2019 Community Pride and Progress