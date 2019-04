Safety Telecommunicators recognized

Greg Frazier was named the 2019 Gallia Dispatcher of the Year. At left is Sherry Daines, Gallia 911 Communications Director. Frazier also served as a Gallipolis police officer and is a former EMT.

Gallia 911 Communications Center members and the Gallia Commissioners celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, last week. Proclamations were given by Gallia Commissioners and Gallipolis City Commissioner Tony Gallagher.