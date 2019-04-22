Eager to Easter egg hunt

Youth run about the Gallipolis City Park Saturday at the annual City Park Easter Egg Hunt put on between a partnership with the Gallipolis Recreation and Parks Department as well as the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. A bake sale and games were also held at the event.

Jennifer Eddy | Courtesy photo