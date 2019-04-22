Point man facing murder charge

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant man is facing a murder charge following the death of a woman on Monday afternoon.

Christopher E. Elliot, age unreported, has been arrested and will be arraigned before a Mason County Magistrate on Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Matt Taylor of the Point Pleasant Police Department. The victim in this case has not yet been identified while family are notified.

The Point PD was notified by Mason County 911 in reference to a report of a gunshot in the 2300-block of Jefferson Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. When arriving at the home on Jefferson Avenue, an unidentified female was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head, Taylor said. The woman was taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Taylor confirmed both the woman and Elliot were residents of the home and Elliot was at the residence when officers arrived. No further details were given on their relationship. The woman’s remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston.

Assisting the Point PD at the scene are the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police, including the WVSP Crime Lab.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to the Point PD.

