Gallia Passport Challenge returns

GALLIA COUNTY — Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the Gallia County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau (CVB) summer program, the Passport Challenges.

Free and open to the public, this program is a fun way for folks of all ages to learn about Gallia County’s history and popular destinations. The program begins May 3 and runs through Aug. 2.

There are two challenges, the City Challenge, encouraging the exploration of downtown Gallipolis; and the County Challenge, encouraging participants to find locations throughout Gallia County. Each challenge consists of 10 locations that participants must visit and either take a selfie or have their passport paper stamped. Once one completes either or both challenges, participants return the passports to the Gallia County CVB, located at 441 Second Avenue, and win prizes.

Participants can choose from a variety of prizes such as water bottles, drawstring bags or sunglasses and will receive exclusive discount cards to local businesses in Gallipolis. Those who complete a challenge will also be entered into a monthly prize drawing. If you complete both challenges, you will be entered twice. May’s prize is a workshop for two at BoardRoom46. June’s prize is a Paddles & Oars Kayaking Package. July’s prize is dinner and a movie with Colony Club and Silver Screen VII.

Those who complete both the city and county challenges will also be entered into our grand prize drawing worth over $400. The grand prize contains tickets to The Wilds and Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay and gift certificates to multiple Gallia County businesses such as Luckycat and The Potted Edge, The Artisan Shoppe, Remo’s and more.

According to Gallia County CVB Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley, “The Passport Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to get the kids out of the house this summer. The most popular phrase we hear is, ‘I had no idea we had…’ which goes to show you can live in Gallia County your whole life and it can still surprise you.”

This summer is the fourth year of the challenges and it will feature several new locations as well as some past favorites.

Visit the Gallia County CVB on May 3 for the Passport Challenge Kick-Off during First Friday to get your copy of the challenges or download them at visitgallia.com or on the CVB’s Facebook page. For more information on the challenges or other events in Gallia County, contact the CVB at 740-446-6882.

Information provided by the Gallia County CVB.

Area youth display their prizes from having completed the Passport Challenges.