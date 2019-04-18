Census coming to southeast Ohio

GALLIPOLIS — U.S. Census efforts will soon be coming to southeast Ohio for the 2020 season and Gallia Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday in support of the actions.

The resolution states that an accurate census count is vital to community organizations and statistics in planning for public transportation, housing needs, business growth and such decisions. Over $600 billion in both state and federal money goes to states and towns based on census data while also determining representation for citizens inf the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislative bodies.

Jobs will reportedly be created from the census efforts as workers go about collecting information for governmental records.

According to archives.gov.,”The first Federal Population Census was taken in 1790, and has been taken every ten years since. However, data from recent censuses are not available after 1940 because of a 72-year restriction on access to the Census.”

From 1850 to 1940, such records can tell researchers names of family members, ages at the time, state and countries of origin, parent’s birthplaces, street address, occupation, immigration years and more. From 1790 to 1850, only the head of household and number of people in that household in certain age groups have been listed in records.

Census records have often been utilized in genealogical research as well while also being a significant tool in the distribution of government funds for grants or projects.