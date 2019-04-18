Timken, Kennedy to attend GOP dinner

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Republican Party is announcing plans have been set for the 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner.

This annual dinner is held in honor of two highly regarded presidents, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. The dinner provides an opportunity for local party faithful and others from around the region and state to come together and celebrate Republican principles and ideas that were exemplified by these two presidents.

Local Party Chairman Russ Moore states this year’s dinner will be keynoted by Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken. This will include an introduction of Timken by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Timken was elected to the position in January 2017. According to her biographical information on ohiogop.org, Timken first served as a vice-chairman in the Stark County Republican Party. During the 40th Republican National Convention in Tampa, she served as a co-chairman of the Sub-Committee Restoring Constitutional Government as well as the Congressional District 16 delegate. Her legal career first began with Black McCuskey as she specialized in employment law, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice and civil litigation. Timken also served as a law clerk and magistrate under Stark County Judge of Common Pleas Sara Lioi.

Timken served as a director at CommQuest, an organization which assisted with homeless shelters, mental health services, substance abuse treatment and adoption services. She was also a chairman of the board of trustees with Kent State University.

Timken is a cum laude graduate of Harvard College and received her J.D., summa cum laude, from the American University, Washington College of Law. Timken continues to live in Stark County with her husband W.J. Timken, Jr., CEO and president of TimkenSteel.

Kennedy first joined the Ohio Supreme Court in 2012. Previous to that, she worked with the Butler County Court of Common Pleas in its Domestic Relations Division. From 2005 to 2012, she served as its administrative judge.

The dinner is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the University of Rio Grande Student Center Dining Hall and the tickets price is $40. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The evening will also include door prizes and raffles. If someone has questions or wishes to reserve a ticket for this year’s dinner they can call Moore at 740-645-3243.