Supporting the arts

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony recently hosted the Gallipolis Local Schools’ Art Gala to celebrate the artistic talents and abilities of more than 200 students.

According to the FAC, the Gallia County Local Schools boast an impressive Arts Council to keep the arts a priority in the education of their students. The recent Art Gala displayed students who excel in the visual, performing, and culinary arts.

“Students proudly showed off their artwork hanging in the French Art Colony’s galleries while outside, music students performed various pieces on the Pavilion,” according to a statement from the FAC.

A community art project was also created by guests as they entered the event.

The students’ art work will be on display in the FAC Gallery through April 27. The FAC encourages the public to stop by Riverby to see the many talents of the students from Gallia County Local Schools, K-12.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, call the French Art Colony, 740-446-3834, or visit www.frenchartcolony.org. The galleries offer free admission and are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Submitted by the FAC.

Gallia County Local Schools’ High School level art displayed in the Holzer Gallery at Riverby https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-Art-1.jpg Gallia County Local Schools’ High School level art displayed in the Holzer Gallery at Riverby FAC | Courtesy Art Piece made by the Art Educators of the Gallia County Local Schools https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-Art-2.jpg Art Piece made by the Art Educators of the Gallia County Local Schools FAC | Courtesy

Work from Gallia Local Schools at FAC