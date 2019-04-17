A story of survival

GALLIPOLIS — Rick Howell was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2018. Thankfully, the cancer was detected in an early stage and treatment prognosis was optimistic.

“I was informed that I had cancer and could receive my radiation treatments at Holzer Center for Cancer Care,” shared Howell. “In May I met with Dr. Arora, radiation oncologist at Holzer Center for Cancer Care, and we began my treatments in June.”

“I feel fortunate that I was able to complete my treatments close to home,” said Howell. “Throughout the entire process I had a positive experience. The staff at Holzer Center for Cancer Care were helpful from the very beginning. They explained everything that would happen and showed me how my treatments would work. I am indebted to each of them.”

“I had great faith in Dr. Arora,” he continued. “She is always concerned about her patients, and listens to truly understand what is happening. I know she would be right there with me and my family if there was a problem.”

Holzer Center for Cancer Care has recently installed the TrueBeam system, the latest in non-invasive radiation treatment from Varian Medical Systems. TrueBeam is a powerful cancer system, which eliminates cancer cells with increased precision and accuracy while sparing healthy tissue. TrueBeam introduces new possibilities for the treatment of cancers in the lung, breast, prostate, brain, head and neck, and more. With enhanced delivery of radiation, TrueBeam can personalize each patient’s cancer treatment.

Best of all, this machine offers state-of-the-art Stereotactic Body Radiation (SBRT) and Radiosurgery (SRS) treatments, delivering pinpoint radiation in 1 to 5 outpatient treatments rather than the traditional 30-40 treatments. These treatments are similar to surgery but without cutting or needed recovery time. Patients can now receive the best and fastest cancer treatment close to home.

“I am pleased to see the Cancer Center able to offer the TrueBeam service for our communities,” said Howell. “For my care, I required 42 treatments. However, now the same treatments can be completed in five. This is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to seeing how this system impacts future cancer patients.”

“Holzer has always been there for me,” stated Howell. “I have always worked to be as healthy as possible, and to be a positive role model. I am blessed to continue living this life and look forward to spending time with my family.”

Howell is a retired schoolteacher from Gallia Academy. He and his wife, Jeri, reside in Gallipolis. They have four children, Kristin (Tony) Carrino, Missy (Craig) Hughes, Jeff Howell, and Julie (Josh) Burnette, and three grandchildren, Declan, Kayla, and Tony.

Cancer survivor Rick Howell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.18-HOwell.jpg Cancer survivor Rick Howell. Holzer | Courtesy