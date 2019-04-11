Opportunity to ‘nominate your champion’

OHIO VALLEY — As we continue the fight against drug addiction, specifically the opioid epidemic, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, in partnership with Holzer Health System, would like to highlight the good work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight.

The week of April 29 through May 5 is designated as “First Responder Week of Appreciation” to show our gratitude for all individuals, families, and professionals in many roles who spend their days working tirelessly to save lives. These individuals are helping those they serve to engage in treatment and achieve recovery, support children and families impacted by this disease, promote prevention activities and build strong resilient communities.

With the message of “Bringing Help, Bringing Hope. Thank You,” we encourage communities in Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties to show their appreciation for these workers fighting the addiction epidemic. The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board and Holzer Health System will honor these individuals at a recognition event planned for May 16. At that time agencies, organizations, and others will be acknowledged for their service. As part of this recognition, we challenge individuals, businesses, faith-based groups and organizations throughout our communities to honor these hard-working people in their own way during this Week of Appreciation.

Currently through April 26, residents in these counties can visit the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Facebook page to nominate a local champion. If there is someone that you feel has worked beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction, we encourage you to visit the page and submit the nomination. From these nominations, individuals will be selected and recognized with awards during the May 16 event. There are many individuals who suffer from the disease of addiction personally, or who have a loved one who suffers. Those who are working to overcome the disease often credit one person with saving their lives, both literally and figuratively. Those are the champions we seek to honor as their work is often heart-wrenching and thankless.

Every sector of society is impacted by the addiction epidemic. The importance of focusing on and responding to meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by addiction is paramount. With the concentration being on the ones suffering, those helping to fight the epidemic are often left with fatigue, secondary trauma, and little thanks. We are pleased to be able to set aside this time to specifically say “Thank you” for “Bringing Help and Bringing Hope.”

For more information on the 2019 Week of Appreciation contact Angele Stowers, Deputy Director of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or email angela_stowers@gjmboard.org.

Submitted by the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.