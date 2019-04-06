Marching in memory of Vietnam

GALLIPOLIS — Veterans and area residents observed National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day on March 30 with a parade and ceremony in downtown Gallipolis.

Ron Wroblewski served as the event’s keynote speaker. He has served as the President of Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day was first proclaimed on March 29, 2012 by U.S. President Barack Obama. On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 to recognize March 29 as the official Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.

Vehicles roll along Second Avenue. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0255.jpg Vehicles roll along Second Avenue. Dean Wright | OVP Onlookers watch as the parade rolls by. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0261.jpg Onlookers watch as the parade rolls by. Dean Wright | OVP Weapon relics often accompany parades celebrating U.S. defense forces. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0274.jpg Weapon relics often accompany parades celebrating U.S. defense forces. Dean Wright | OVP National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day organizers in Gallipolis placed a lit of passed veterans in front of a mobile stage with the dates of their passing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0275.jpg National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day organizers in Gallipolis placed a lit of passed veterans in front of a mobile stage with the dates of their passing. Dean Wright | OVP Veterans place a wreath in front of the Spirit of the American Doughboy Veterans Memorial in Gallipolis City Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0287.jpg Veterans place a wreath in front of the Spirit of the American Doughboy Veterans Memorial in Gallipolis City Park. Dean Wright | OVP VFW 4464 Honor Guard hold a firing salute at the end of the National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0295.jpg VFW 4464 Honor Guard hold a firing salute at the end of the National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony. Dean Wright | OVP Area residents line Second Avenue as the National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Parade rolls down the street. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0197.jpg Area residents line Second Avenue as the National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Parade rolls down the street. Dean Wright | OVP Gallipolis Police Department and VFW 4464 Honor Guard lead the parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0201.jpg Gallipolis Police Department and VFW 4464 Honor Guard lead the parade. Dean Wright | OVP Students watch as cars and floats roll by. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0206.jpg Students watch as cars and floats roll by. Dean Wright | OVP VFW 4464 Honor Guard carries the colors. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0212.jpg VFW 4464 Honor Guard carries the colors. Dean Wright | OVP A VFW Post 4464 driver waves from the honor guard’s new van. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0220.jpg A VFW Post 4464 driver waves from the honor guard’s new van. Dean Wright | OVP National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony Speaker Ron Wroblewski waves to the crowd. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0224.jpg National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony Speaker Ron Wroblewski waves to the crowd. Dean Wright | OVP Supporters wave from a parade float. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0230.jpg Supporters wave from a parade float. Dean Wright | OVP Bikers ride in memory of veteran sacrifices. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0240.jpg Bikers ride in memory of veteran sacrifices. Dean Wright | OVP An old fire engine carries members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_DSC_0254.jpg An old fire engine carries members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club. Dean Wright | OVP