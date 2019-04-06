Posted on by

Marching in memory of Vietnam

By Dean Wright - deanwright@aimmediamidwest.com

GALLIPOLIS — Veterans and area residents observed National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day on March 30 with a parade and ceremony in downtown Gallipolis.

Ron Wroblewski served as the event’s keynote speaker. He has served as the President of Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day was first proclaimed on March 29, 2012 by U.S. President Barack Obama. On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 to recognize March 29 as the official Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.

