12 sentenced in Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 12 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Fred J. Wray, 63, of Crown City, was recently convicted of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Wray was sentenced to prison for 8 years. Antwan D. Walker, 34, of Worthington, was recently convicted of two counts of Assault of a peace officer, felonies of the fourth-degree; Assault of a corrections officer, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth-degree. Walker was sentenced to the maximum prison term of 5 ½ years.

Dale E. Finley, 45, of Crown City, was recently convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Finley was sentenced to prison for 3 years. Dylan S. Cogar, 23, of Gallipolis, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by testing positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC. Cogar has previously been given the opportunity to participate in STAR, a community based corrections facility. Cogar was sentenced to prison for 30 months.

Vernon W. Kinneman, 60, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Importuning, a felony of the third-degree. Kinneman was sentenced to prison for 30 months and has been classified as a Tier I Sex Offender. Russell O. Gibson, Jr., 34, of Vinton, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to complete drug court and absconding from the program. Gibson was sentenced to prison for 12 months. Thomas L. Ball, 38, of Rio Grande, was recently convicted of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth-degree; Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree; Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Ball was sentenced to a prison term of 3 years.

Ricky L. Gleason, 29, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Attempted Aggravated Arson, a felony of the second-degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Gleason was sentenced to prison for 4 years and 11 months. In addition, Gleason was ordered to register as an Arson Offender for 10 years. Kenneth N. Drummond, 38, of Gallipolis, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to complete sober living, failing a drug screen, and absconding from supervision. Drummond was sent to prison for 36 months.

Darnell L. J. Gwinn, 25, of Columbus, was recently sentenced to prison for 4 years following his conviction of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the second-degree. Anthony D. Wroblewski, 22, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree. Wroblewski was sentenced to 3 years in prison. William L. Garnes, 32, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle), a felony of the fourth-degree. Garnes was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

