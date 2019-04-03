Bossard holds Antique Appraisal event

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library will host Antiques Appraisal Night on Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public is welcome to bring in up to three handheld antique and collectible items to discover what they may be worth. Weapons of any kind, including guns, swords or knives are prohibited. Antique appraisers and auctioneers to be on hand in the Riverside Room include Gale Ferguson, Kristin Crump, Burns Auction and Appraisal, LLC, and Heath Jenkins.

Appraisals are for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed. The library will provide refreshments to those in attendance.

Library Director Debbie Saunders stated that the event has been popular in years past so the library wanted to bring the event to the Riverside Room, which provides space for this type of event.

“I encourage the public to attend Antiques Appraisal Night, even if you do not have any items you wish to have appraised,” said Saunders. “Our Antiques Appraisal event always makes for an interesting evening when you see what antiques and collectibles people bring in, as many of these items are excellent conversation pieces.”

