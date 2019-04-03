Miller-Wright recovered after flight

COLUMBUS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced that on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, a fugitive who has reportedly been on the run for nearly a year was taken into custody in Columbus.

“Our agency has been conducting an investigation and attempting to locate Brandy Miller-Wright after she violated her bond and fled Gallia County after being convicted of drug charges in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court in April of 2018,” said Champlin. “Much credit goes to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau for their extensive work. Detectives have been following leads regarding Ms. Miller-Wright’s movements which resulted in her arrest this afternoon. To the individuals who aided Ms. Miller-Wright in her flight and hiding, your actions do not reflect the hard working values of the citizens of Gallia County. You had better hope we cannot find out who you are; if we do, you will be criminally charged. In the end, justice will be served.”

Champlin encourages the public to contact his office at 740-446-1221 or through the anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555 to provide any information that it may have regarding crimes being committed in Gallia County.

Miller-Wright https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_Miller-Wright.jpg Miller-Wright