Man indicted on felony kidnapping, abduction

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Grand Jury recently indicted Alfred Cordell, Jr., 47, of Bidwell with third-degree felony abduction and first-degree felony kidnapping.

According to municipal court complaint paperwork, around March 5, the Gallia Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and conversations could be heard in the background. Dispatchers reportedly could hear a woman pleading for her life and begging to not be stabbed. Gallia deputies found the residence in the Bidwell area and reportedly had to forcefully enter the structure as they were denied entry.

Complaint paperwork reports that the victim claimed Cordell had struck her in the head with his fist, and when she attempted to exit the structure, Cordell would block her. Complaint paperwork further states that Cordell reportedly held a knife to the victim and threatened to “cut her body up and leave it where no one could find it.”

Cordell was eventually taken into custody and incarcerated at the Gallia Jail.

