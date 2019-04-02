Investigations result in 4 arrests

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement saying that on Friday, March 29, and into the early morning hours of Saturday, March 30, deputies conducted several investigative operations that resulted in the three individuals being taken into custody for active warrants for their arrest.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Kormanik, 36, of Gallipolis, was arrested on three warrants for her arrest, two of which were felony warrants. Further charges are pending consultation with Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office for possession of narcotics and conveyance into a detention facility. Paul Chafin, 34, of Gallipolis, Joseph “JT” Cremeans, 29, of Patriot, and Dusti Hill, 30, of Gallipolis, were all arrested on warrants as well.

“Each of these individuals have been given opportunity after opportunity to change their criminal behaviors and become productive members of our society. It is a shame that they have chosen to ignore the efforts of our officers, our courts and support groups who have tried to help them. I applaud the efforts of our community in supporting those individuals who take advantage of the opportunities given to them to make a change,” said Champlin.

