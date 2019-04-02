Meth lab investigation results in 3 arrests

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Tuesday in regards to an investigation into a meth lab operation which occurred in Springfield Township in the early morning hours of Tuesday which resulted in the arrests of three individuals.

According to Champlin,”Deputies who had received information through of,ficers with the Gallipolis Police Department began an investigation into the possible manufacturing of methamphetamine which led to a search warrant being conducted at a residence on Skidmore Road in Springfield Township. While conducting the investigation, deputies did locate the remains of one pot meth labs present on the property. Meth lab technicians with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to safely process and dispose of the remains. Three individuals were taken into custody at the scene and those individuals are Tabatha Call, age 31, of Gallipolis, Melissa Sibley, and age 29 of Vinton, and Joshua Saunders, age 39, of Bidwell. Further investigation is ongoing at this time and charges are expected to be filed after further consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.”

“This case is yet another example of our citizens communicating with our law enforcement community and the end result is that together, we have made our county safer today,” he continued. “I would like to thank everyone for their continued support of our efforts to eliminate the criminal element from our communities.”

Call https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_call-t.jpg Call Saunders https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_saunders-j.jpg Saunders Sibley https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_sibley-m.jpg Sibley