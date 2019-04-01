Gallia March indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in March and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Phill B. Unroe, 32, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Kristen D. Woodrow, 20, of Kenton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Alfred K. Cordell, Jr., 47, of Bidwell, one count of Abduction, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Kidnapping, a felony of the first-degree.

Sara A. Allbaugh, 31, of West Columbia, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tenicha D. Angles, 33, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeffery K. Shockey, 38, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Andrea F. Crawford, 32, of Patriot, one count of Attempted Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ryan K. Williams, 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Donnie M. Newsome, 38, of Vinton, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. John P. Holley, 44, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree. David T. Gibson, 27, of Patriot, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Marshall E. Taylor, 25, of Gallipolis, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Johnathan M. Perry, 35, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dakota O. Z. Thacker, 25, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jeffrey D. Gillespie, II, 33, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Marie M. Lopez, 29, of Lucasville, one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree.

Timmy F. Champer, 41, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jacqueline S. Kormanik, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Charles L. Daniels, 47, of Vinton, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Robert D. Laywell, III, 26, of Bidwell, two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth-degree. Donald A. Boling, 33, of Pomeroy, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Martin T. Alexander, 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree.

Lura H. Calhoun, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first-degree; and one count of OVI, a misdemeanor of the first-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg