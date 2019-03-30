Spring Career Fair coming to Rio

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, along with the Gallia Economic Development Office, Gallia Job and Family Services and OhioMeansJobs, are collaborating to bring the 2019 Spring Career Fair to the Rio Campus April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lyne Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Rio is excited to welcome 50 plus participating employers to campus on Tuesday, April 2, as we host our traditional Spring Career Fair with the support and partnership of Gallia County Economic Development and Gallia County Job & Family Services,” said Rio Director of New Student Advising Office, Testing and Career Services Susan Haft. “For our students and job-seeking community members, this is a tremendous opportunity to explore, network with, and apply to local and regional organizations and industries that are currently and actively hiring.”

“It gives employers an opportunity to see not only graduating seniors from the university but also for the general public to reach out to look for a qualified workforce,” said Gallia Economic Development Director Melissa Clark. “It also gives others an opportunity to look for better or new employment and what’s offered. There could be a new career path. It also helps as a communicating event with the university to see what kind of training someone might need to get to the jobs they want.”

Employers anticipated to appear include Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Adena Health System, Arbors at Gallipolis, Buckeye Community Services. Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Daylight Donuts, Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Samuel Bossard Memorial Library, ElectroCraft, Four Winds Community, Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, Gallia County Council on Aging, Gallia Department of Job and Family Services, Gallia Economic Development Office, Gallia Prosecutor’s Office, Hampton Inn Gallipolis, Holzer Health System, Home Care Network, ICL-IP America, Inc., Isagenix, Jackson County Job and Family Services, Kenworth, Lakin Hospital, Love’s Travel Group, Mark Porter Autogroup, Ohio Department of Transportation District Nine, Mary Kay Consultants, Ohio Power Company, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, PALS Chrysalis Gallia County, Rural King, Recreation Unlimited, Reds Truck Center, ResCare, Servpro of Jackson, Ross, Athens and Gallia Counties, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Super 8 Motel, Children’s Center of Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Total Media, Tupperware by Mel, URG/RGCC Admissions, U.S. Army, U.S. Census Bureau, Vantage Workforce Solution, WesBanco Bank, Inc., and Wise Medical Staffing.

