Congressman Johnson speaks at Southern High School

RACINE — U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) spoke with students at Southern High School Friday morning about leadership and his stance on various issues.

During his speech at the high school, Johnson stressed the importance of leadership and the future.

“You’re going to be taking the reins of leadership pretty soon,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be depending on you.”

Johnson said every child has the opportunity to be whatever they want to be and to make a contribution to the world around them.

“The day will come, believe it or not, that you could be the one standing here — at Southern High School in Meigs County.”

Johnson received many questions about education funding. Johnson believes the government is spending money in education on many of the wrong things. He believes teachers should receive a living wage, he told the students.

Johnson also believes students are not being taught how to learn and study, which is an issue he said he sees with his own 15-year-old son.

Other questions the congressman received were about local farmers and prayer in school. Johnson said protecting small farms is an important issue for him. He also said he is a “big fan” of putting prayer back in schools.

One student asked Johnson what he felt was the biggest issue in the nation. Johnson said he believes people have stopped thinking for themselves — that society is told what is important and how to think.

The Congressman was invited to Southern High School by social studies teacher David Maxson.

Congressman Bill Johnson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_10.26-Bill-Johnson_ne20181024202959896_ne2019329135251264.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson Congressman Bill Johnson speaks with teacher David Maxson during a visit to Southern High School on Friday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.31-Johnson-1_ne201933064334154.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson speaks with teacher David Maxson during a visit to Southern High School on Friday. Courtesy of the office of Congressman Bill Johnson Congressman Bill Johnson spoke with students at Southern High School on Friday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.31-Johnson-2_ne201933064336987.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson spoke with students at Southern High School on Friday morning. Courtesy of the office of Congressman Bill Johnson

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

