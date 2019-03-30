Cakes for a cause

POMEROY — A total of 40 cakes were auctioned off to benefit the Meigs County Council on Aging and the Meals on Wheels program during the 18th annual March for Meals fundraiser held on Thursday evening.

March for Meals is held to promote the local programs and to educate the public to the importance of good nutrition for older adults. Current statistics indicate that one in six Americans over the age of 60 does not have enough proper food to eat for optimum health. It is likely that it is much higher than one in six in the local, Appalachian area.

For many years the Council on Aging has celebrated the nationwide event by holding a dinner and cake contest. Cake bakers can choose from seven cake categories, including one category for children 12 and under. Cakes are judged and then auctioned with the proceeds going to the local Meals on Wheels program operated by the Meigs Council on Aging.

The Grand Champion cake was a Hummingbird Cake made by Jean Powell, with the Reserve Champion being the Double Fudge Hazelnut cupcakes by Mandy Milliron. The Director’s Award went to the Mason County Action Group for their Spring Flower Basket cake.

Cake winners by division were as follows:

Chocolate — Ashlee Enslen, first place, Oreo Explosion; Amanda Saxon, second place, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake;

Fruit/Vegetable — Addie Matson, first place; Lemon Raspberry Cake; Terri Cline, second place, Strawberry Cake;

Yellow/White — Kyra Zuspan, first place, White Meigs County Cake; Samantha Wolfe, second place, White Flower Cake;

Miscellaneous — Jean Powell, first place, Hummingbird Cake; Linda Marie Rapp, second place, Pig Pickin Cake;

Decorated — Samantha Wolfe, first place, Future Home of the Council on Aging; Sammi Mugrage, second place, Meigs County “Bite-Centennial”;

Cupcakes — Mandy Milliron, first place, Double Fudge Hazelnut cupcakes; Christina Richards, second place, Buckeye cupcakes;

Age 12 and under — Eva Enslen, first place, Reese Cup Cupcakes; Kinnedy Stanley, second place, Marshmallow Slime Cake.

Cake bakers for the event included Betty Farrar, Samantha Wolfe, Amanda Saxon, Carolyn Garnes, Kinnedy Stanley, Sammi Mugrage, Jenni Doczi, Christina Richards, Annisha Ball, Lauryn Woodall, Lori Miller, Stacy Butler, Addie Matson, Rita Ball, Raeven Reedy, Mason County Action Group, Peach Mugrage, Kyra Zuspan, Karen Circle, Terri Cline, Rylie Wolfe, Linda Marie Rapp, Beth Pierce, Mary Morton, Jean Powell, Carol Tate, Ashlee Enslen, Eva Enslen, Tracy Davidson, Mandy Milliron and Alyssa Richards.

Following the judging, cakes were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Buyers at the event included Swisher & Lohse, Farmers Bank, Home National Bank, Transitions Home Care, Shear Illusions, Oiler Livestock, Erin Cross – Shear Illusions; Beth Shaver, Commissioner Jimmy Will, John Matson, Larry Wiley, Ridenour Gas, Judge Linda Warner, Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage, Dog Warden Colleen MurphySmith, Barb Crow, Wild Horse, Shannon Miller and the Vaughan Agency.

Cake Judges for the evening included Lori Miller, Barb Crow, Marge Barr, Mark Porter, Bill and Lesa Quickel, Mary Byer-Hill Mick Barr, Lois and Kevin Oiler, Sally Hanstine, Steven Fiegel, Jenny Mayle, Sammi Mugrage, Angie Shamblin and Brenda Smith.

Event sponsors included AEP River Transportation, Smith Construction, Farmers Bank, Home National Bank, Mark Porter Auto Group, Transitions Home Care, REMRAM Recovery LLC, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, D.V. Weber, PDK Construction, McDonald’s of Pomeroy, Angell Tax Meigs, Racine Optometric Clinic, Dr. Douglas Hunter, Auto Options, Jack’s Septic Service, Shear Illusions, Subaru of America, Oliver Packing and Equipment, King Ace Hardware, Hill’s Classic Cars and Pomeroy Flower Shop.

This is expected to be the last time this event is celebrated in the current location as the agency prepares to move to its new location in Middleport at The Blakeslee Center.

This is expected to be the last time this event is celebrated in the current location as the agency prepares to move to its new location in Middleport at The Blakeslee Center.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

