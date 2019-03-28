4-H holds STEM camp

OHIO VALLEY — Boys and girls currently in fifth through seventh grades from across Ohio are invited to attend STEM Camp at Canter’s Cave this summer.

The camp is being planned and implemented by OSU Extension professionals from Pike and Scioto Counties. Both 4-H and non-4-H youth are invited to attend.

What’s STEM? It stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Campers will select a STEM area to explore in-depth. Choices include aeronautics, robotics, environmental science, animal science, forensic science or engineering. Campers will enjoy many hands-on activities and learn about careers in the field. The campers will also be taking a field trip to Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, which is a factory in Jackson that will provide a hands-on experience to discover the Science behind producing new bourbon barrels. In addition, this year’s camp will once again feature a visit from OSU’s Dr. Bob (a science guy) and other special programs.

Camp registration is at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3, and end with dismissal at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. It will be held at the Elizabeth L. Evans Outdoor Education Center, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp in Jackson. Supporters say the camp is an ideal setting for such a program, offering an abundance of natural resources and traditional camp activities. During the three-day, two night camp, campers will experience special workshops focused on STEM and some traditional camp activities with a STEM twist.

The registration fee to participate is only $80 per camper. Only the first 90 registrants will be accepted, and all registrations are due by May 1. Registered youth will receive additional information and forms through mail or email which will need to be completed.

STEM Camp is sponsored in part by a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation and OSU Extension in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties. Camp is open to all youth completing fifth through seventh grades this spring, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability. Youth do not have to be currently enrolled in the county’s 4-H program to participate in STEM Camp.

An event brochure is available on the web at go.osu.edu/STEMcamp2019. For more information, contact your County Educator or Josi Brodt-Evans, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Scioto County via phone at 740-354-7879 or email at brodt-evans.1@osu.edu.

