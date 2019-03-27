Holzer Wound Care Center Receives Award

Holzer Wound Care Center physicians, leaders, and clinicians announce the Center has received the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence Award.

This Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal, for a minimum of two consecutive years by Healogics, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

According to a press release from Holzer Health System, the Center “is staffed with a unique team of doctors, nurses, and therapists, all dedicated to healing chronic wounds. The causes of wounds are complex, and our team offers expertise in all areas needed to handle your wound circumstances.”

The Wound Care Center® is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

“Holzer Medical Center – Jackson has an outstanding wound care program in place and receiving the Center of Distinction further demonstrates this fact,” stated Rachel Kearns, program director, Holzer Wound Care Center. “We are proud to offer an excellent panel of physicians and clinical staff dedicated to the needs of our patients who come to us with their non-healing wounds.”

Holzer Wound Care Center offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

For more information on the Center, or any other services available through Holzer Health System, please call 1-855-4-HOLZER.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

Holzer Wound Care Center staff, pictured from left, Hannah Bachtel, RN, clinical nurse manager, Rachel Kearns, program director, Amy Ervin, front office coordinator, Kelli Jenkins, RN, Abby Smith, RN, Tiffany Fizer, LPN, Mandy Ousley, LPN, and Glenn Fisher, MD, medical director, Holzer Wound Care Center.