Columbia to spend $3.7 million in gas line project

GALLIPOLIS — Columbia Gas of Ohio is investing $3.7 million for a two part gas line replacement project in Gallipolis. Work on phase one will begin in April, followed by work on phase two beginning this summer. The project overall will impact about 330 customers.

Residents are invited to attend an open house to learn more. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at Gallipolis Municipal Building, 333 Third Avenue.

The work area for phase one is roughly bounded by Neil Avenue on the north, Spruce Street on the west, First Avenue on the south and Sycamore Street on the east. The work area for phase two is roughly bounded by Fifth Avenue on the north, Locust Street on the west, Second Avenue on the south and Pine Street on the east.

What will this mean for residents? Columbia Gas contractors will work street by street to install new main lines and service lines up to each customer’s home or building. Gas service will not be impacted until it is time for Columbia Gas to connect the customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption. If the gas meter is currently inside, it will be moved outside. Any surface that has to be disturbed will be restored to its original condition by Columbia Gas. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping. Once this work is complete, customers will have a gas system with state of the art safety features.

The work and clean-up for phase one are expected to be completed by winter 2019, while phase two may require additional time to finish in 2020.

Columbia Gas of Ohio has reportedly invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the last decade. This is paying off in safety, with leaks reduced by 40 percent.

Residents can contact Luka Papalko, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio, with questions or concerns at 614-420-1376 or lpapalko@nisource.com.

Visit www.columbiagasohio.com/replacement for more information on the construction process.

Streets in downtown Gallipolis anticipating gas line work. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_gasmap.jpg Streets in downtown Gallipolis anticipating gas line work. Courtesy