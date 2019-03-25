Riverby Theatre Guild holds murder mystery play

GALLIPOLIS — French Art Colony’s Riverby Theatre Guild invites local audiences to enjoy their performances of “Where There’s a Will, There’s a Murder” performing this weekend at Bossard Memorial Library’s Riverside Room in Gallipolis.

The play, by Michael Druce, is directed by Riverby Theatre Guild veteran Linda Sigismondi and co-directed by Ron Siders with a cast with local actors.

Showtimes to experience this comedy are Friday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 30, at 7:30p.m. Tickets are $10 for both youth and adults. Reservations can be made by calling The French art Colony, at 740-446-3834.

“When 10 distant relatives learn that each of them is about to inherit a million dollars, wheels begin to turn and plots hatch. If someone doesn’t make it through the stormy weekend ahead, their share will be divided equally among the others. It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to figure out that less is more. As bodies pile up, the laughs come fast and furious in this ‘whodunit’ that proves that ‘Where There’s a Will, There’s a Murder,’” said event promotional material.

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund French Art Colony programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The French Art Colony works to stimulate and promote artistic and cultural endeavors throughout Gallia County.