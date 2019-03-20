Holzer observes Social Work Month

OHIO VALLEY — Social Work Month in March highlights the ways Social Workers Empower Others with the theme “Elevate Social Work!”

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) is leading this year’s Social Work Month celebration in March with a campaign with the theme “Elevate Social Work!”

The campaign will inform the public and legislators about the crucial role social workers for more than century have played in improving our society and empowering others. For example, Social Worker of the Year Kimber Nicoletti-Martinez founded an organization to mobilize farm workers in Indiana, California, Pennsylvania and Arizona to prevent child abuse; while social reformer Jane Addams, former Labor Secretary Frances Perkins, and civil rights leaders Dorothy Height and Whitney Young helped Americans secure voting rights, Social Security, unemployment insurance, and other programs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics social work continues to be one of the fastest growing careers in the nation, with more than 100,000 people expected to enter the field in just seven years. You can find social workers everywhere in our society. These professionals are in schools helping students overcome life challenges to achieve the best possible education. They are in clinics, hospitals and mental health centers assisting in healthcare delivery; and in federal, state and local government pushing for legislation and regulations to improve quality of life.

According to a press release from Holzer Health System, “In the healthcare setting, illnesses can bring many problems. Often, individuals need community resources, but may not know where to turn. Holzer Social Services is skilled in working through these types of situations and helping patients when they need it most. Common patient needs include: patient discharge planning, home health and/or hospice arrangements, placement in a nursing facility (for short-term or extended stays), and home medical equipment needs. In addition, Holzer Social Workers are able to assist with Advance Directives, Living Wills, Healthcare Power of Attorney, and similar paperwork.

At Holzer, social workers are committed to patients from the point of admission, and throughout their inpatient stay, home health, hospice, etc., assisting the patient and family in obtaining the necessary care. Our social work staff seek to address physical and psychosocial issues that may impact the successful treatment and recovery of the patient, and help them overcome the barriers to complete healthcare needs.”

“During Social Work Month we encourage the community to learn about the profession and support the work of social workers in improving the lives of individuals and families and our society,” said Brenda Seagraves, BSN, RN, ACM, Director, Care Management, Holzer Health System. “We want to thank our social workers for the care they provide each and every day for our patients, family members, and communities and commend them for the outstanding service they provide.”

The NASW in Washington, D.C., is the largest membership organization of professional social workers. It promotes, develops, and protects the practice of social work and social workers. NASW also seeks to enhance the well-being of individuals, families, and communities through its advocacy. Social workers are trained to look at situations in a holistic way, helping bring together people and communities to find ways to address pressing individual, group and societal issues such as hunger, affordable housing, equal rights for all and making organizations and government accountable. Social workers also follow the NASW Code of Ethics, which calls on members of the profession to enhance well-being and meet the basic needs of all people, with particular attention on the needs and empowerment of those who are vulnerable, oppressed or living in poverty.

For any questions or more information, call 1-855-4-HOLZER and ask for the Social Services Department.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.

Pictured are Cassandra Hager, MSW, Care Management, left and Jennifer McKenzie, MSW, Care Management. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.21-Work-1.jpg Pictured are Cassandra Hager, MSW, Care Management, left and Jennifer McKenzie, MSW, Care Management. Holzer | Courtesy Shown are the Holzer Health System Social Work staff, from left, Emily Ash, MSW, Hospice, Shelly Renagar, LSW, Hospice, Megan Ihle, LSW, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Erin Polcyn, LSW, Psychiatric Unit, Ashley Fitch, LSW, Care Management, and Kayla Mollohan, LSW, Psychiatric Unit. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.21-Work-2.jpg Shown are the Holzer Health System Social Work staff, from left, Emily Ash, MSW, Hospice, Shelly Renagar, LSW, Hospice, Megan Ihle, LSW, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Erin Polcyn, LSW, Psychiatric Unit, Ashley Fitch, LSW, Care Management, and Kayla Mollohan, LSW, Psychiatric Unit. Holzer | Courtesy