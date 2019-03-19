OVS to celebrate 30 years…Burns, Pitcairn and guest 1720s violin to appear

GALLIPOLIS — On the 30th day of the third month of 2019, The Ohio Valley Symphony will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a unique concert.

Gracing the stage with the OVS will be the well-known Elizabeth Pitcairn and her legendary 1720 Stradivarius Red Violin under the baton of powerhouse Maestro Miriam Burns on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Ariel Opera House as part of the celebration of Women’s History Month.

Pitcairn began her violin study at the ago of three and made her professional debut at the age of 14. She has studied with the preeminent violin teachers of the day, say OVS supporters, and has extended her musical passions to youth and education serving as president and artistic director of the Luzerne Music Center. The center provides training for gifted young musicians in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York.

Pitcairn’s “Red Mendelssohn” Stradivarius violin built in 1720 inspired the Academy Award winning film “The Red Violin.” Pitcairn has performed with major orchestras all over the world with this rare instrument given to her by her grandfather in 1990. Philadelphia, Shenzhen in China, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Sweden, Bulgaria are but a few of the many orchestras she has soloed with.

Pitcairn performed with The Ohio Valley Symphony in Point Pleasant on the occasion of the opening of the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium and asked if she could come back to perform on the OVS 30th anniversary concert. The answer was a yes, OVS supporters say. She will be playing Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2.

Maestro Miriam Burns was on staff with the New York Philharmonic as one of their cover conductors for eight years. Now in her sixth season as music director of the Tysons McLean Orchestra in Virginia, Burns has also conducted the Tallahassee Symphony, the Kenosha Symphony and the Lawton Philharmonic as well as being principal conductor and music advisor for the popular multimedia orchestral show RePlay: Symphony of Heroes based on the symphonic music of video games. She is active on operatic stages as well and is on the conducting roster of Broadway Pops International, Inc.

Burns will be leading The Ohio Valley Symphony in Stravinsky’s daring and groundbreaking “Firebird Suite” which tells the story of Prince Ivan and his battles with the evil Koschei the Immortal with the help of the magical Firebird.

The OVS supporters say the symphony is devoted to bringing great music played by great artists to the Ohio Valley region – and making orchestral music easy to love. The doors are open and the public is welcome to attend OVS rehearsals for free at 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays on concert weekends. Open rehearsals are a way for young and old alike to listen to live symphonic music when schedules and timing do not allow them to attend concerts. They also offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into preparing an orchestral performance.

Concertgoers — new or veteran — have another chance to learn more about the music with a free pre-concert chat in the third-floor Ariel Chamber Theatre, the pre-concert talks are interactive and informal and begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s concerts are $24 for adults, $22 seniors and $12 for students. Tickets are available on the website at arieloperahouse.org or ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the box office. Funding for The Ohio Valley Symphony is provided in part by the Ann Carson Dater Endowment. The Ariel is located at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio and is an ADA accessible facility.

Information for this article submitted by The Ariel.

Burns, Pitcairn and guest 1720s violin to appear