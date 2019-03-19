Science Day returns to Rio

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College along with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center will once again host the annual Southern Ohio District 14 Science day this Saturday.

Projects will be on exhibition from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after judging and the awards ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Exhibitions are considered free and open to the public.

Students through the fifth and twelfth grades from Gallia, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto Counties who competed in their local science fairs and qualified are able to participate in the event.

“I was thrilled when the Ohio Academy of Science asked if we would like to host the Science Day,” said Rio Professor of Chemistry John Means in 2016 when the campus was asked to host the District 14 event. “I’m really excited to have this coming here. It is a very unexpected opportunity and humbling to know they would think of us for this.”

Means said the faculty and students of the science department are always eager to work with the students during the event and give them a chance to learn more about Rio and its science programs.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to visit our campus and meet our science faculty,” Means said. “This is also a way for us to continue engaging with our community and support community functions. To me, this is the type of thing a university should be doing. I feel it is part of our responsibility to provide a hub for the community and this allows us to provide that service.”

The Ohio Academy of Science is a nonprofit and volunteer organization aimed at fostering discovery and innovation through science, engineering, technology and education and how it can greater benefit society. The organization promotes trainings and advocates for funding for research, development and educational opportunities as it also seeks to spread a wider understanding of scientific appreciation.

The organization partners with Science Days throughout the state and those who compete well at the district level can participate on the state level.

Students wait to be judged at the Southern Ohio Science Day. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_DSC_0117-1-.jpg Students wait to be judged at the Southern Ohio Science Day. File photo