Crews on scene of large fire in Pomeroy

First responders from at least five fire departments, local law enforcement, emergency medical services, emergency management agency, AEP and many others were on the scene of a fire at the Mountaineer Metals/former Midwest Steel building on East Main Street in Pomeroy just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Crews were working to contain the fire to the warehouse building which is located between the Pomeroy Village Hall/Police Department and Powell’s Foodfair. East Main Street is closed at this time as crews remain on scene battling the fire.

