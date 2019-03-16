Chamber hosts spring dinner, auction

There was a sell out crowd for Friday evening’s Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Spring Dinner and Auction held at Kountry Resort Campground. The event featured more than 100 items as part of silent and live auctions, dinner by the Chamber Grill Team and other contests and prizes. More on the annual Spring Dinner and Auction will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel and on mydailysentinel.com.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel