Officer reportedly killed cousin, self

LEE COUNTY, Va. — The local woman killed in Virginia earlier this week was reportedly shot by her cousin, according to media outlets in Virginia.

Media outlets cite the Virginia Medical Examiner’s office as stating the agency believes Big Stone Gap Police Officer Bailey Smith, 21, shot his cousin, Emeri Connery, 26, of Coolville, before turning the gun on himself.

As previously reported by the Sentinel, the bodies of Smith and Connery were found in a vehicle early Sunday morning after it reportedly ran off the roadway on Route 23 in Lee County, Virginia. When officers arrived both individuals were found deceased with gunshot wounds.

Connery was a 2011 graduate of Eastern High School along with her triplet brothers. She was a standout athlete for the Eagles, competing in cross country, track and field and basketball.

The day following the deaths, the Virginia State Police confirmed that they were investigating the case as a murder-suicide and that a gun had been located in the vehicle where the shootings occurred.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash and deaths.

