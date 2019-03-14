‘And the winner is…’FAC’s major fundraising event returns

GALLIPOLIS — The annual live and silent auction fundraiser hosted by the French Art Colony, will be Saturday evening, March 23, at the Colony Club.

This is the FAC’s major fundraising event of the year and promises to be a great evening of fun, according to organizers. The night will include entertainment by jazz duo Bryce Duncan and Andrew Winter, heavy hors d’oeuvres, complementary golden champagne cocktail with a live and silent auction valued at over $20,000. A cash bar will also be available.

The live auction, beginning at 8 p.m., will feature two tickets for “Hamilton,” the musical, in Chicago, along with a travel voucher covering the cost of flights and two nights in a downtown Chicago hotel. Other getaways include destinations such as Snowshoe, West Virginia and Garden City, South Carolina. Also, a kayak with top-of-the-line camping gear, two tickets to an Ohio State Buckeyes home football game, multiple themed baskets and more.

The silent auction, with bidding available throughout the evening until 9:15 p.m., includes original artwork, fine jewelry, collectibles, household items, restaurant gift certificates, local services, etc. Both the live and silent auction items have been donated by area businesses and individuals in support of the FAC’s broad array of programming, classes, art exhibits, StoryWalk and special events, promoting the arts.

A highlight of the evening is the Red Carpet attire, worn by many of the guests. This, along with the décor of the Colony Club, enhances the theme of the party and provides an exciting Hollywood style atmosphere.

Tickets are $35 each and tables may be reserved in advance for $100 – $150. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, or more information, please call the French Art Colony at 740-446-3834, or visit www.frenchartcolony.org.

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund these programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Article submitted by the French Art Colony.

Annie Roach and her husband, Gary, in front of the antique car at last year’s “Roaring Twenties” fundraiser event and silent auction for the French Art Colony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.15-FAC.jpg Annie Roach and her husband, Gary, in front of the antique car at last year’s “Roaring Twenties” fundraiser event and silent auction for the French Art Colony.