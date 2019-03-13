St. Patrick’s Parade returns Saturday

The Saint Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade returns to Gallipolis Saturday at 1 p.m. to march along Second Avenue. Line up will begin at noon. The event has served as a fundraiser for the Artisan Shoppe in the past and has previously been paired with a festival although organizers will be focusing on the parade solely this year.
