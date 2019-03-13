Tycoon Lake level reduced

BIDWELL — The water level in Tycoon Lake is being partially lowered so crews can monitor and evaluate a small area of soil movement on the lake’s south dam, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Tycoon Lake is located near Bidwell in Gallia County. From Ohio 325, one can access the area by Eagle Road. From Ohio 554, one can access the area through Vaughn Road and Tycoon Road.

According to ODNR engineers, there is no immediate risk of uncontrolled release of water from the 183-acre lake. The movement of soil material, known as a slide, was discovered by ODNR Division of Wildlife staff during a routine inspection on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The affected area measures 55 feet wide and 45 feet long.

Workers have covered the affected area with heavy plastic sheeting and sandbags to help reduce its exposure to further precipitation events. The area is monitored daily. ODNR staff will be looking into the cause of the slide and further response action.

Due to the lower water levels, the boat ramp near the south dam is closed. However, once the water level is lowered, the ODNR Division of Wildlife will evaluate potential locations for a temporary boat access until the dam repairs are completed, and the lake level is returned to normal.

Tycoon Lake is relatively shallow with gently sloping shorelines. The surrounding 684-acre Tycoon Wildlife Area lies between Ohio Routes 325 and 554 and is composed mostly of trees and shrubs.

The mission of the ODNR Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.