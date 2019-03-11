Revealing what’s ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’

Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery members Selina Mitchell, left, and Lisa Osborne, right, met with seniors at the Gallia Senior Center, Monday, to present a program called Hidden in Plain Sight. The program discusses the red flags and warning signs of which families should be aware when looking for signs of drug abuse in a child’s room or gathering spot. Mitchell and Osborne displayed modified and faked commercial products with hiding spaces where one could potentially conceal drugs or paraphernalia and discussed other drug hiding and smuggling techniques. Gallia CPR meets in the French 500 Room of Holzer Medical Center the second Monday at noon of every month.

