Man arrested in task force search warrant

ADDISON TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties and the Gallipolis Police Department, served a search warrant in Addison Township on Saturday morning which resulted in the arrest of one.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant was Robert D. Laywell III, 26, of Gallipolis on several active warrants.

Additionally, officers seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the residence.

“This warrant was made possible by our citizens calling in tips to our anonymous tip line,” said Champlin. “ I cannot emphasize enough my appreciation of our citizens utilizing this tool and others like it to report crimes. I encourage everyone to take a stand with us and say enough is enough. One life lost to addiction is one too many.”

Additional criminal charges are under consideration by Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office as a result of the warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and is comprised of members from the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Gallipolis and Middleport Police Departments, the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor Offices and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Laywell https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_Laywell.jpg Laywell