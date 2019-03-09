Emergency HEAP ends March 31

OHIO VALLEY — Our Winter Crisis Program will be ending March 31. Our agency will assist customers with their main heating utility and/or furnace repair. We are still using our IVR System, (Interactive Voice Response System), which gives the customers access 7days a week/24 hours a day for making their appointment by phoning in. The toll free number is 1-866-409-1361. However our system books out for 28 day, which is required by the state, and there are “No appointments available” at this time. We will be seeing the first six walk-ins at our Cheshire office, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. up till March 15. After that time starting on March 18, we will be taking walk-ins at 8 a.m. and also at 1 p.m. in our Cheshire office and as time allows.

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $550 for unregulated utilities, up to $450 for wood, coal or pellets and up to $750 for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to eight cylinders of propane.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past one month income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. Documentation verifying ALL household income must be provided when applying for assistance. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required. It is also required that you provide social security cards, for ALL household members. You will also be asked for proof of landlord, including address and phone number. If the grandparents have custody of the children in the home, we will need the custody papers also.

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a 1 person household is $21,245; 2 persons $28,805; 3 persons $36,365; 4 persons $43,925; 5 persons $51,485; 6 persons $59,045; 7 persons $66,605; 8 persons $74,165. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $7,560 per member to the yearly income.

Required Documents:

* Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the Household for the Past (1) month

o Wages: Weekly – Last 4 paystubs/ Biweekly – last 2 paystubs

o Utility Allowance/Lease

o SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter

o PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter

o OWF/TANF/DA- Print Out of the Last Month or Bank Statement

* Child Support, Ordered to Pay or Receive

o Print Out (documented proof for the last month, verification of whether receiving or not)

* Social Security Cards for Everyone in the Household

* Current Heating Bill or Statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood)

* Current Electric Bill (AEP or Buckeye)

* If you pay out of pocket for HEALTH INSURANCE, documented proof for 3 months

o Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.

* Medicaid Card or Case Number (if applicable)

* Landlords Name, Address, and Phone Number (if renting)

For appointment call 1-866-409-1361.

Information from Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.