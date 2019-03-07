McCoy convicted of endangering children

GALLIPOLIS — Mark A. McCoy, age 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted Wednesday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court of Endangering Children, resulting in serious physical harm, a felony of the second-degree.

McCoy’s case was scheduled Wednesday for jury trial. After a jury was selected, but before opening statements, McCoy withdrew his “not guilty” plea, and entered a “guilty” plea.

The State of Ohio was represented by Jason Holdren, Prosecuting Attorney; Jeremy Fisher, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney; and Detective Sergeant Justin Rice of the Gallipolis Police Department.

McCoy faces up to eight years in prison for his conviction and will be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans on March 13, 2019.

“My office continues to take a very firm stance on cases with child victims. We will prosecute abusers to the fullest extent and continue to stand up for the most vulnerable among us, our kids,” said Holdren. “Detective Sergent Rice and officers with the Gallipolis Police Department conducted a thorough investigation which resulted in a successful prosecution. They are to be commended.”

